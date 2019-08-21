CLOSE
National
HomeNational

School Colors Black Student’s Haircut With Sharpie For Being “Out Of Dress Code”

writing on the interactive board

Source: sturti / Getty

According to NBCNews, a Texas junior high school embarrassed and humiliated a Black student when they thought it appropriate to color his scalp with a Sharpie. Here’s what happened.

7th-grader “J.T.” showed up to Berry Miller Junior High School with a fresh new fade with an elaborate part cut into the side. Assistant Principal Tony Barcelona took notice and sent him to discipline clerk Helen Day for being “out of dress code”. Day gave J.T. and ultimatum, take an in-school SUSPENSION or get his part colored in with a black marker. J.T. was scared that a suspension would get him kicked off the track team, so he allowed her to put a Sharpie to his head to color in the line.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It goes without saying that this made J.T. look ridiculous and his parents were PISSED. Dante Trice and Angela Washington filed a lawsuit against Pearland Independent School District, Berry Miller Junior High School Principal Tony Barcelona, discipline clerk Helen Day and teacher Jeanette Peterson seeking monetary damages for their son’s pain and suffering after he spent days being mocked by classmates.

“The haircut did not depict anything violent, gang-related, obscene or otherwise offensive or inappropriate in any manner. J.T. did not believe the haircut violated any school policy,” the lawsuit said.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“The jet-black markings did not cover the haircut design line but made the design more prominent and such was obvious to those present at the very beginning of the scalp blackening process,” the suit said.

SEE ALSO: Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’ During Flight Isn’t Satisfied With American Airlines’ Apology

J.T. found the process to be “highly offensive,” the suit said. “It is commonly understood among scholars and the general public that depicting African Americans with jet black skin is a negative racial stereotype.”

This story was originally posted on Bossip

School Colors Black Student’s Haircut With Sharpie For Being “Out Of Dress Code” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Texas

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
School Colors Black Student’s Haircut With Sharpie For…

7th-grader “J.T.” showed up to Berry Miller Junior High School with a fresh new fade with an elaborate part cut…
08.22.19
Texas Cops Who Led Mentally Ill Man By…

Two white police officers in Galveston, Texas, will not face any criminal proceedings after a viral photograph showed them leading…
08.22.19
Two Bowie State University Students Killed Just Days…

https://youtu.be/fAG3AB9BN9c The Bowie State University is mourning the loss of two students, killed just days apart. In May, 18-year-old Damion…
08.22.19
High School Basketball Player Dies During Workout

Imani Bell, 16, was at Jonesboro, Georgia Elite Scholars Academy doing conditioning drills with her basketball teammates for a “voluntary”…
08.21.19
Mother Admits To Putting Healthy Son Through 13…

A Texas mother admitted to forcing her healthy son to undergo numerous unneeded medical surgeries from 2009 to 2017. According…
08.20.19
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash

Nike is changing the way it handles contracts with elite female athletes that choose to become pregnant, according to Sports…
08.20.19
Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years For…

Seventeen-year-old Dorian Harris reportedly shoplifted a $2 beer from a corner store and it cost him his life. Now, the…
08.20.19
Honduran Soccer Fans Riot Before A Game, Leave…

If you thought the animosity between Yankees and Red Sox fans was bad, you’d be surprised at the hostility held…
08.20.19
Michigan Couple Finds KKK Memorabilia While Touring A…

Reyna and Robert Mathis, an interracial Hispanic and Black couple, were touring the home of potential seller Charles Anderson, an…
08.20.19
Cedric Benson, Former NFL Player, Dead At 36

Cedric Benson, one of the most highly touted running backs in Texas history and former NFL pro, died overnight on…
08.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close