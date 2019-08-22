CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lil Wayne’s Daugther Buys Her First Crib, Calls It Her “Dream Home”

Reginae Carter

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Congratulations are in order for Lil Wayne and Toya Wright’s daughter Reginae. The 20-year-old just bought her first home. Not too shabby, right? Previously, Reginae toyed with the decision to skip out on college and focus on an acting career. Things must be going great for her! In her IG caption, Reginae calls the property her “dream home”, so we assume she didn’t spare any expenses.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Today is a big day for me ! At the age of 20 years old , I just got the keys to my own house. I’m a homeowner now so blessed and thankful ! This process was the most tedious process I’ve ever had to be apart of in my life lol but I’m so glad it’s finally over ! Big thanks to @b_luxurious for helping me find my dream home house warming coming soon ! Imma need MTV cribs to come holla at me lol ! #sohappy#blessed”

Congratulations Reginae!

This story was originally posted on Bossip

Lil Wayne’s Daugther Buys Her First Crib, Calls It Her “Dream Home” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Lil Wayne , Reginae Carter

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession

The Snowman plays for the New England Patriots? Today (Aug. 22), NFL safety Patrick Chung was indicted for cocaine possession…
08.23.19
Walmart Accused Of Racism For Locking Black Haircare…

"One poor girl was trying to look up products on her phone because you can’t even pick the products up…
08.23.19
School Colors Black Student’s Haircut With Sharpie For…

7th-grader “J.T.” showed up to Berry Miller Junior High School with a fresh new fade with an elaborate part cut…
08.22.19
Texas Cops Who Led Mentally Ill Man By…

Two white police officers in Galveston, Texas, will not face any criminal proceedings after a viral photograph showed them leading…
08.22.19
Two Bowie State University Students Killed Just Days…

https://youtu.be/fAG3AB9BN9c The Bowie State University is mourning the loss of two students, killed just days apart. In May, 18-year-old Damion…
08.22.19
High School Basketball Player Dies During Workout

Imani Bell, 16, was at Jonesboro, Georgia Elite Scholars Academy doing conditioning drills with her basketball teammates for a “voluntary”…
08.21.19
Mother Admits To Putting Healthy Son Through 13…

A Texas mother admitted to forcing her healthy son to undergo numerous unneeded medical surgeries from 2009 to 2017. According…
08.20.19
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash

Nike is changing the way it handles contracts with elite female athletes that choose to become pregnant, according to Sports…
08.20.19
Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years For…

Seventeen-year-old Dorian Harris reportedly shoplifted a $2 beer from a corner store and it cost him his life. Now, the…
08.20.19
Honduran Soccer Fans Riot Before A Game, Leave…

If you thought the animosity between Yankees and Red Sox fans was bad, you’d be surprised at the hostility held…
08.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close