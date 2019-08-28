CLOSE
5 Fashion-Forward Boutiques That Sell Trendy Maternity Clothes

Long gone are the days when maternity wear meant anything that covered your belly. Fashion has come a mighty long way, just like that baby bump of yours. With the popularity of online shopping, picking out pieces for any life experience is as easy as a click.

The party doesn’t stop when you get pregnant, so your fashion shouldn’t have to either. Here’s a five clothing boutiques that sell modern maternity clothes.

FashionNova

You can always count on FashionNova for a stylish, budget-friendly look that works for any setting. If it’s good enough for celebs like a very pregnant hot girl, Yung Miami, you too can pull off one of their maternity dresses.

BumpBiddy

Who says maternity fashion can’t be sexy? Bump Biddy has the perfect pieces to accentuate your curves (even the one in the front) for the woman ranging from sizes small to XXXL. They also offer AfterPay, which means you can shop now and pay later.

Naked Wardrobe

Naked Wardbrobe’s “Baby Mama” collection offers stylish bodycon dresses for the mama who is still having a hot girl summer.

ASOS Maternity

As one of the biggest online retailers, ASOS has an extensive maternity line perfect for the everyday woman and every occasion. Their reliable shipping methods makes it a comfort to order knowing your product will be in your hands within days. And it’ll most-likely fit!

Pink Blush Maternity

Sometimes simple is the best way to go and dressing comfortably can also be stylish. Chances are you’ve seen your fellow preggo in a Pink Blush Maternity outfit because they’re affordable and always have an extra percentage off/ sale.

Happy shopping!

Close