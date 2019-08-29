CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History

Ryan Russell

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

It’s 2019, and there’s not one openly LGBTQ player in the NBA or NFL. But all of that may change starting today. Former Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ryan Russell bravely came out as bisexual in a recent interview with ESPN.com. The 27-year old NFL vet said in the interview:

“My truth is that I’m a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man. Out of love, admiration and respect, I want the next team to sign me valuing me for what I do and knowing who I truly am.”

Russell’s openness has garnered him much love and respect from fans and folks on social media.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Then there are the others.

But thankfully, the others aren’t  powerful enough to stop Ryan Russell from being free. And they certainly couldn’t stop the brave men and women throughout sports history who risked their careers by coming out as LGBT or Q.

Hit the flip to check out all the heroic men and women in sports who blazed the trail for athletes like Russell.

6 LGBTQ Icons That Totally Changed Sports History was originally published on globalgrind.com

LGBTQ , sports

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Were Black And Latino Old Navy Workers Hidden…

Multiple employees of color from the clothing store claim they were told to stay away, while white workers from different…
08.30.19
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…

Five months after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek is back at work taping the new season of…
08.30.19
Boy, 8, Wounded By Stray Bullet From Gunfight…

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the leg by a stray bullet during a gunfight between his mother’s boyfriend and…
08.30.19
White TV Anchor Compared Co-Anchor To An Ape,…

A white television anchor got a strong lesson in how words can harm Black people when racial sensitivities aren’t acknowledged,…
08.29.19
Black Victims Of Sexual Abuse By Catholic Priests…

Two Black male victims who received settlements over sexual abuse allegations against Catholic priests are coming forward to revealing that…
08.29.19
Wisconsin University Apologizes For Advertising Posters Of Crime…

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is under fire for creating and displaying numerous posters depicting a Black student with crime scene…
08.29.19
You Wanna Travel More? Well Delta Is Looking…

From Fox5atlanta  Everyone has dreams of traveling the world, but unfortunately most of us can not afford it. Well, Delta…
08.28.19
Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant-Based Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores!  KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken”…
08.27.19
Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White…

Jean Cramer, a Michigan woman candidate for Marysville City Council, has been making headlines for a statement that is being…
08.27.19
Police Removed Face Tattoos From Bank Heist Suspect’s…

Tyrone Lamont Allen has numerous tattoos on his face that witnesses aren’t sure they saw. Portland authorities claim an unidentified…
08.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close