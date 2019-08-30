CLOSE
Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The MTV Awards

We all know that Missy Elliott is a genius, an innovator, icon, game-changer, legend, the baddest. What we did know that she was a soldier capable of powering through intense sickness. During a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Missy revealed that she was extremely sick the night before her MTV Video Vanguard Award and even during the performance.

See what she had to say below.

Missy: The day before the show, my chest—I couldn’t breathe. I had to go to the hospital. Just a cold. They gave me some cough syrup. I was like, ‘Oh this is not good.’ They got me on the lean.Angie Martinez: It’s not a good feeling.

Missy: No. Give me a Motrin. Cuz that thang had me like mouth open, looking crazy. Cuz my chest and stuff messed up.

Angie: What was it though, did you find out?

Missy: Just a cold.

Angie: Did you do that performance sick?

Missy: Yes.

Angie: On medicine?

Missy: Yes. I was sick. Yes. So sick

Angie: How did you do that?…Because you’re Missy.

Missy: Just gotta fight it and be like, ‘What Ima do?’ Tell MTV after they spent all that bread? They woulda been like you better take this whatever and get out there.

I just had a chance to see it last night on the way to the hospital again. I’m just watching it sick. I saw it last night fully through. I was like, ‘Wow.’

But this is not the first time, Missy has dealt with illness. She famously has battled Graves disease. She spoke about that period in her life as well.

“It happened out of nowhere. I’ve always worked, worked, worked and never stopped. And sometime your body like, ‘Ok, you wylin.’ I remember not being able to write. I couldn’t even lift up a pen, a cup. I remember Monica came to my house one time and was like, ‘Okay, just tell me the words and I’ll write it for you.’ It was bad. It went on for a minute, for like a year. Then it’s a lot that come with it. But I got a praying family. My family prays. They pray very hard.”

Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The MTV Awards was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

