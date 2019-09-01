CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Stevie J Granted Primary Custody Of Child With Joseline Hernandez, Won’t Pay Child Support

The struggle continues.

Stevie J. + Joseline Hernandez Host Gold Room

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, and occasional record producer, Stevie J finally scored a win in court. The reality show staple has been awarded primary custody of Bonnie Bella, his child with Joseline Hernandez.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Since he has custody, that means he won’t be paying child support.

Reports Bossip:

Late last week, a judge OK’d a temporary order awarding Stevie primary physical custody of Bonnie – who will be three in December – with Joseline having visitation, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Stevie will also no longer have to pony up $1,000 a month in child support to his daughter’s mother, and each parent will instead have to bear the costs of support when Bonnie is in their care, their new support deal days.

Both parents also have to take a parenting class before they’re due back in court in the Fall.

Previously, Stevie J sued Joseline for custody, claiming the Puerto Rican Princess had cut him out of the child’s life. Surely, her public threats to keep the kid away from Stevie didn’t help her cause.

Stevie J Granted Primary Custody Of Child With Joseline Hernandez, Won’t Pay Child Support was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Joseline Hernandez , Stevie J.

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Christian Dior’s ‘Sauvage’ Cologne Ad Sparks Outrage From…

It is clear the staff at Christian Dior needs some sensitivity training. Their newest campaign has some colonizer undertones that…
09.04.19
Wedding Venue In Mississippi Refuses To Rent To…

LaKambria Welch, a Mississippi State University student, posted a video on Saturday of the owners of Boone’s Camp Event Hall…
09.04.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…

A woman who gave birth alone in her jail cell is suing after deputies and nurses reportedly ignored her cries…
09.04.19
Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees Demanding Chicken…

The demand for Popeyes now sold-out chicken sandwich has reached ridiculous proportions. Overnight, police in Southeast Houston are investigating after a…
09.03.19
Milwaukee Community Offers $25,000 Reward After Young Activist…

Quanita “Tay” Jackson had already made a name for herself in Milwaukee as an anti-violence activist and organizer. Last Saturday,…
09.03.19
Black Man Suing American Airlines for Being Kicked…

A Black Central Texas man is suing American Airlines for allegedly kicking him off a flight so a dog could…
09.03.19
White Indiana Police Officer Punches A 17-Year-Old Black…

Many have called a video that surfaced on Facebook “disturbing;” it shows a white Indiana police officer aggressively punching a…
09.03.19
Starbucks In Philly Under Fire For Islamophobic Name…

Once again, a Starbucks in Philadelphia is under fire for making another racist inference according to the claims of a…
09.03.19
Ohio Homeowner Fatally Shot Two Black Teenagers For…

Two Dayton, Ohio teenagers were shot and killed by a homeowner who thought they were trespassing on his property. According…
09.03.19
Were Black And Latino Old Navy Workers Hidden…

Multiple employees of color from the clothing store claim they were told to stay away, while white workers from different…
08.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close