Celebrity Birthdays August 22

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted August 22, 2019
Source: Ben Rose / Getty
Beenie Man 46
Dua Lipa 24
LaMelo Ball 18
Riley Burruss 17
Just earlier Saturday morning (September 7), it was a bit uncertain where Antonio Brown would be playing this year and…
Jamie Riley was barely settled into his role as the Dean of Students at the University of Alabama when Breitbart…
Isiah Washington is once again the center of controversy expressing his support of the so-called #WalkAway movement which asks its…
Authorities in Delaware have charged a 19-year-old with murder in the death of a 4-month-old infant who was under her…
If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, who has been screaming for a web player, your dreams have finally been answered.…
Ta’Lela Fontia Stevenson did what most big sisters would do if their little sister was being bullied. The 19-year-old, who…
A University of Illinois student who is accused of tying a noose and leaving it in a residence hall elevator…
In the age of social media, it seems like it’s every day that we see someone killed by police–or even…
It appeared that star running back Ezekiel Elliott would never reach a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, opting to hold…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpEVCzjPVQY In the average household, mothers are typically responsible for doing their daughters’ hair. That’s why when we see…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER