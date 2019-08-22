CLOSE
The Watts Hot Report
HomeThe Watts Hot Report

Celebrity Birthdays August 22

Radio One Spring Fest - Concert

Source: Ben Rose / Getty

Beenie Man  46

Dua Lipa  24

LaMelo Ball  18

Riley Burruss  17

Beenie Man , celebrity birthdays august 22 , dua lipa , lamelo ball , Riley Burruss

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New…

Just earlier Saturday morning (September 7), it was a bit uncertain where Antonio Brown would be playing this year and…
09.09.19
Breitbart Gets Black Alabama Dean To Resign Over…

Jamie Riley was barely settled into his role as the Dean of Students at the University of Alabama when Breitbart…
09.09.19
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down…

Isiah Washington is once again the center of controversy expressing his support of the so-called #WalkAway movement which asks its…
09.09.19
Teenage Day Care Worker Charged With Murder In…

Authorities in Delaware have charged a 19-year-old with murder in the death of a 4-month-old infant who was under her…
09.09.19
Apple Music Launches Web Player, Here Is How…

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, who has been screaming for a web player, your dreams have finally been answered.…
09.09.19
19-Year-Old New Mom Stabbed To Death While Defending…

Ta’Lela Fontia Stevenson did what most big sisters would do if their little sister was being bullied. The 19-year-old, who…
09.06.19
White University Of Illinois Student Charged After Putting…

A University of Illinois student who is accused of tying a noose and leaving it in a residence hall elevator…
09.06.19
California Officer Tries To Shoot Unarmed Man, Gun…

In the age of social media, it seems like it’s every day that we see someone killed by police–or even…
09.06.19
Bag Collection: Ezekiel Elliott Is The Highest-Paid Running…

It appeared that star running back Ezekiel Elliott would never reach a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, opting to hold…
09.05.19
Black Fathers Attempt To Do Their Daughters’ Hair…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpEVCzjPVQY   In the average household, mothers are typically responsible for doing their daughters’ hair. That’s why when we see…
09.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close