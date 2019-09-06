CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris, Checks 50 Cent Over His Comments About Her Father

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The Michael Jackson, Chris Brown comparisons aren’t new. They’ve been a thing since Breezy hit the scene in 2007 as a singer with crazy dance moves, but usually with respect to MJ’s legacy.

Unsung Cruise

50 Cent, who often shares his opinions in a harsh manner, recently chimed in on whether or not Chris Brown is the modern day King of Pop but MJ’s daughter, Paris Jackson, wasn’t here for his two cents. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In an Instagram post that showed Chris Brown doing flips across stage, 50 Cent captured the video, “All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this.”

It was an honest opinion but could’ve been taken out of context, whereas comparisons between the two normally focus on what Chris Brown has done to reach MJ level status, not what MJ hasn’t done, which kind of insinuates that Chris Brown’s talent is above MJ. Either way, to each his own. 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The thing is, 50 had his facts wrong. Paris corrected the rapper to let him know her father actually did hit a flip in his career. 

“Super Bowl 1993,” she wrote. “True legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention. Stillness, my friend, stillness. More power in stillness than you can probably understand.”

It wasn’t a shot at Chris Brown though. 

“And I say this with zero shade to Chris, I love him dearly,” she clarified. “This is just for you 50.”

These celebrity kids’ clapback game is strong! 

Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris, Checks 50 Cent Over His Comments About Her Father was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

50 Cent , michael jackson , Paris Jackson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Spelman To Establish Center Of Excellence For Minority…

Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
09.10.19
Restaurant Employee ‘Mistakenly’ Addresses Woman Named Nyjah As…

Nyjah Vest went to a Mexican restaurant on September 7 and reportedly received a receipt with much more than the…
09.10.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…

The partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation has come under an avalanche of criticism, egged on in no…
09.10.19
Residents Of Bahamas Evacuating To U.S. Told To…

Residents of The Bahamas looking to flee the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian were en route to…
09.10.19
Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A…

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a…
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman

Her situation involves a whole laundry list of crazy allegations including assault & battery, elder abuse, robbery and murder.
09.10.19
Photographer Called Cops On Black Mom With Adopted…

The little boy, Princeton, is only 2-years-old and has been with her ever since he was strong enough to leave…
09.10.19
Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New…

Just earlier Saturday morning (September 7), it was a bit uncertain where Antonio Brown would be playing this year and…
09.09.19
Breitbart Gets Black Alabama Dean To Resign Over…

Jamie Riley was barely settled into his role as the Dean of Students at the University of Alabama when Breitbart…
09.09.19
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down…

Isiah Washington is once again the center of controversy expressing his support of the so-called #WalkAway movement which asks its…
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close