CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New England Patriots

The 31-year-old wide receiver's future seemed uncertain just a few hours ago.

Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Just earlier Saturday morning (September 7), it was a bit uncertain where Antonio Brown would be playing this year and if an NFL team would even risk the distraction that could possibly follow. However, the New England Patriots have added the talented wide receiver to its ranks just hours after the Oakland Raiders cut him.

NBC Sports reports:

Brown was released by the Raiders on Saturday morning and agent Drew Rosenhaus said he’d go to work on finding his client a new place to play. Rosenhaus told PFT on Saturday afternoon that Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots.

It’s a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with a $9 million signing bonus.

Brown cannot play against his former team on Sunday night as the Patriots’ roster is locked for the matchup with the Steelers. The signing becomes official on Monday and Brown’s already given a sneak peek at how he’ll look in his new uniform.

Many wondered if the move would be coming as the Patriots have taken chances on players who have fallen out of favor with other teams in the past. Some of those moves — Corey Dillon, Randy Moss — have worked out while others — Chad Johnson, Albert Haynesworth — have not been as successful.

Looks like Brown got what he wanted in the end.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

View this post on Instagram

LFG @tombrady #GodsPlan #RewriteStory

A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on

Photo: Getty

Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New England Patriots was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Antonio Brown

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New…

Just earlier Saturday morning (September 7), it was a bit uncertain where Antonio Brown would be playing this year and…
09.09.19
Breitbart Gets Black Alabama Dean To Resign Over…

Jamie Riley was barely settled into his role as the Dean of Students at the University of Alabama when Breitbart…
09.09.19
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down…

Isiah Washington is once again the center of controversy expressing his support of the so-called #WalkAway movement which asks its…
09.09.19
Teenage Day Care Worker Charged With Murder In…

Authorities in Delaware have charged a 19-year-old with murder in the death of a 4-month-old infant who was under her…
09.09.19
Apple Music Launches Web Player, Here Is How…

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, who has been screaming for a web player, your dreams have finally been answered.…
09.09.19
19-Year-Old New Mom Stabbed To Death While Defending…

Ta’Lela Fontia Stevenson did what most big sisters would do if their little sister was being bullied. The 19-year-old, who…
09.06.19
White University Of Illinois Student Charged After Putting…

A University of Illinois student who is accused of tying a noose and leaving it in a residence hall elevator…
09.06.19
California Officer Tries To Shoot Unarmed Man, Gun…

In the age of social media, it seems like it’s every day that we see someone killed by police–or even…
09.06.19
Bag Collection: Ezekiel Elliott Is The Highest-Paid Running…

It appeared that star running back Ezekiel Elliott would never reach a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, opting to hold…
09.05.19
Black Fathers Attempt To Do Their Daughters’ Hair…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpEVCzjPVQY   In the average household, mothers are typically responsible for doing their daughters’ hair. That’s why when we see…
09.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close