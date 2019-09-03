TheSituation – Have You Ever Dated Someone You Knew You Could Not Be With?

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted September 3, 2019
Love is difficult sometimes… Click the link to answer the question and see how others would handle situation?
View this post on Instagram
#TheSituation Comment below or call 443-380-2082 #NoriAtNight @itsnorinori
A post shared by Magic 95.9 Baltimore (@magicbaltimore) on Sep 3, 2019 at 5:03pm PDT
#TheSituation Comment below or call 443-380-2082 #NoriAtNight @itsnorinori
A post shared by Magic 95.9 Baltimore (@magicbaltimore) on Sep 3, 2019 at 5:03pm PDT
Presidential candidate and current California Senator Kamala Harris is calling for the impeachment of newly Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett…
An incident that took place over the weekend in Philadelphia highlighted what appears to be an extreme misuse of power…
Leana Kaplan issued a so-called apology dripping with her white privilege while Colorado Student University still refuses to punish the…
A deaf woman in California was both mocked and refused service by an employee at Jack in the Box after she passed the…
Here we are centuries after slavery and White men are still using the labor of Black women to their benefit.…
A Black Las Vegas man was arrested last week after police initially stopped him for not having proper lighting and…
https://youtu.be/nyWzcq3va7M For two years, 7-year-old Jermaine Bell saved roughly $100 to help fund his family’s dream vacation to Disneyland. But…
The NBA has gone through several stylistic changes over the decades, with athletes introducing their own flair to the standard…
The iconic co-founder of the Johnson Products Company passed on September 6 after battling with complications from a 2005 car…
Spelman College is establishing the Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM after receiving a $2 million grant from…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER