My Purse Is Tellin’ Me No: Woman Who Paid R. Kelly’s $100K Bond Asked For Money Back

Business owner Valencia Love, who called herself a friend of Kelly, caught criticism for paying the bond to the point of threats against her.

Source: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Getty

The hits keep pouring in for struggle singer R. Kelly and the latest blow to his tarnished legacy is no exception. The woman who gifted Kelly $100,000 to pay his bond now wants the cash returned to her but unfortunately was shot down by the judge.

The Chicago Tribune reports:

The judge also rejected the bid by Valencia Love for the return of her $100,000, saying she has no legal basis to ask for her bail money back at this point.

Love’s attorney argued in a four-page motion that it made no sense for the money to sit “in deposit” if Kelly is being held without bond in the two federal cases anyway.

Love is a restaurateur who described herself in the court paperwork filed in February as Kelly’s friend.

In the motion, attorney John Collins wrote that Love was “unaware of any additional ongoing investigations” at the time she posted the bond.

Kelly, 52, appeared in court dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit issued by the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he’s currently being housed. He kept his hands behind his back and did not speak during the brief hearing. As he was led out of the courtroom, Kelly turned toward supporters in the gallery and nodded slightly.

The Tuesday (September 17) hearing was an attempt to increase Kelly’s $1 million bond to which the judge declined, citing that the singer is already being held without bond on federal charges in New York and Chicago.

