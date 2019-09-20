CLOSE
Czarface Partners With Bent Water Brewing For Don The Armor Brew

The can design is inspired by the Hip-Hop trio's comic book motif as seen on their album and single covers.

Czarface x Bent Water Brewing x Don The Armor

Source: Bent Water Brewing / Bent Water Brewing

Czarface, the supergroup comprised of Wu-Tang Clan swordsman Inspectah Deck, and Boston underground veterans 7L & Esoteric, has merged the sensibilities of Hip-Hop and comics seamlessly across six albums. In a collaborative effort with Bent Water Brewing out of Massetchestts, the group has their own brew named Don The Armor.

Unsung Cruise

Don The Armor is a New England Double IPA, which essentially means this is a big, bold beer that has double the hops of other India Pale Ale styles. Clocking in at 8% ABV, Bent Water explains the taste profile as “intense aromas of orange, red berries, mango, and a hint of pine on the nose. The flavors of orange creamsicle, pineapple, and melon absolutely leap out of this smooth double IPA.”

The collaboration is available now from Bent Water but quantities of this brew are limited, so cop the Czarface X Don The Armor X Bent Water New England Double IPA soon!

Learn more about Bent Water here.

Photo: Bent Water Brewing.

Czarface Partners With Bent Water Brewing For Don The Armor Brew was originally published on hiphopwired.com

