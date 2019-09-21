Teairra Mari Fries 50 Cent On Instagram Over Tekashi Snitch Nine

Teairra Mari may have invited more smoke from her rival 50 Cent, this after she posted a series of images of the mogul alongside Hip-Hop’s top tattletale, Tekashi 6ix9ine. In three photos, Mari took slight digs at Fif before ending her salvo by associating the pair as close allies.

In the wake of Tekashi sending everyone he can up the river to save his rainbow-colored tresses, the entire Hip-Hop community has been waiting on pins and needles to wonder who he’ll name next. After Jim Jones was named as a high-ranking member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods along with Dipset affiliate Mel Murda AKA Mel Matrix, observers wondered online and abroad about the next Summer Jam screen contestant.

Mari, who has previously referred to 50 Cent as a rat, used that angle once more to show the formerly chummy pair in a trio of photos. In the final photo, Mari’s message was obviously clear.

“My point: We must lead by example the youth are watching and following our moves 50=69 #dontdisown #power-less,” Mari wrote in the caption. It probably won’t be long before Fif returns the favor as only he can. Fif made a light Tekashi mention on IG via a meme that mentions details from Power, but nothing too detailed as of yet.

UPDATE: Mari removed the posts but The Shade Room was able to snatch those screenshots. Check it out below.

