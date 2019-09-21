CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Teairra Mari Fries 50 Cent On Instagram Over Tekashi Snitch Nine

Given their long-running back and forth, expect the G-Unit boss to return the fire.

"Power" Final Season World Premiere

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Teairra Mari may have invited more smoke from her rival 50 Cent, this after she posted a series of images of the mogul alongside Hip-Hop’s top tattletale, Tekashi 6ix9ine. In three photos, Mari took slight digs at Fif before ending her salvo by associating the pair as close allies.

Unsung Cruise

In the wake of Tekashi sending everyone he can up the river to save his rainbow-colored tresses, the entire Hip-Hop community has been waiting on pins and needles to wonder who he’ll name next. After Jim Jones was named as a high-ranking member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods along with Dipset affiliate Mel Murda AKA Mel Matrix, observers wondered online and abroad about the next Summer Jam screen contestant.

Mari, who has previously referred to 50 Cent as a rat, used that angle once more to show the formerly chummy pair in a trio of photos. In the final photo, Mari’s message was obviously clear.

“My point: We must lead by example the youth are watching and following our moves 50=69 #dontdisown #power-less,” Mari wrote in the caption. It probably won’t be long before Fif returns the favor as only he can. Fif made a light Tekashi mention on IG via a meme that mentions details from Power, but nothing too detailed as of yet.

Check out the posts from Teairra Mari below.

View this post on Instagram

🌈🥀

A post shared by Teairra Mari (@misstmari) on

UPDATE: Mari removed the posts but The Shade Room was able to snatch those screenshots. Check it out below.

Photo: Getty

Teairra Mari Fries 50 Cent On Instagram Over Tekashi Snitch Nine was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Are You A Hairstylist Living In The NYC…

Hello Beautiful is a Silver Sponsor for the 10th Annual Extensions Expo held in New Jersey. This is a two-day…
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Torrei Hart Alongside Hilarious Omar Talk New Comedy…

https://youtu.be/Ug3AXGnyPhQ Torrei Hart stopped by the studio today and she came in looking bomb as ever. For those of you…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Asian-Owned D.C. Bar Accused Of Calling Woman ‘Black’…

Customer says the manager did nothing to defend a Black woman getting kicked out.
09.19.19
Pittsburgh Pirates Star Felipe Vazquez Charged With Statutory…

An explosive case unfolded today after news that Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was slapped with several charges in connection…
09.18.19
Colin Kaepernick’s “Dream Crazy” Nike Campaign Wins An…

Colin Kaepernick is changing the game once again. His ambassador role at Nike has proven to be a wise move…
09.18.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.18.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.18.19
Really Fam? Ex-NFL Player Arrested For Faking Hate…

From the book of Juicy Smollett, we now have another case of someone faking a hate crime to gain attention.…
09.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close