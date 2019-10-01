Ray Lewis is down for the count.

The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker left “Dancing With The Stars” due to a foot injury.

Lewis was partnered up with Cheryl Burke. They performed for a last time during Monday’s show.

See Also: Super Bowl Champ & Former Ravens Linebacker Ray Lewis Will Compete on Dancing with the Stars

In a series of tweets, Burke said dancing with Lewis meant a lot to her but it’s important to consider his health.

“Being an athlete means pushing yourself past your limits, but also knowing when to take care of your body,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, due to injuries he sustained to his foot, our journey to the mirror ball ends tonight.”

so knowing when to take care of your body. Unfortunately, due to injuries he sustained to his foot, our journey to the mirror ball ends tonight. Ray, I wish you a safe and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you do the squirrel dance again very soon. #TeamRAVENous — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) October 1, 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Lewis may not have won the coveted mirror ball, but he is a Super Bowl champ and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis Leaves ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Due to Foot Injury was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: