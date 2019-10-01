CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Ray Lewis Leaves ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Due to Foot Injury

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Ray Lewis is down for the count.

The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker left “Dancing With The Stars” due to a foot injury.

Lewis was partnered up with Cheryl Burke. They performed for a last time during Monday’s show.

See Also: Super Bowl Champ & Former Ravens Linebacker Ray Lewis Will Compete on Dancing with the Stars

In a series of tweets, Burke said dancing with Lewis meant a lot to her but it’s important to consider his health.

“Being an athlete means pushing yourself past your limits, but also knowing when to take care of your body,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, due to injuries he sustained to his foot, our journey to the mirror ball ends tonight.”

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Lewis may not have won the coveted mirror ball, but he is a Super Bowl champ and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis Leaves ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Due to Foot Injury was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Ray Lewis

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…

A jury has convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean. Guyger was…
10.01.19
Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On…

Robert De Niro didn’t bite his tongue during a live interview on CNN Sunday (Sept 29.). The Goodfellas actor drew…
10.01.19
Photo of Karate Kid
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59

Rob Garrison, best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise has died. Garrison played Tommy in the 1984…
09.27.19
13-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained During Alleged Bullying…

A 13-year-old California boy identified only as Diego died just one week after being attacked by two alleged bullies at…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Student Was Dead in Dorm for Nearly 2…

Officials are calling for an investigation after a student’s body reportedly went undiscovered for almost two months in his college…
09.27.19
Teacher Under Investigation After Telling Students To ‘Write…

A middle school teacher allegedly told her students to write “funny” titles and captions for a series of photos of…
09.26.19
High School Football Player Removed From Life Support…

A Florida high school senior who collapsed during a football game has been taken off of life support. According to…
09.26.19
11-Year-Old White Girl Charged With Hate Crime After…

Police say two white girls in upstate New York attacked a little Black girl on a school bus. The bus…
09.26.19
Iowa Farmer Found Guilty Of Killing His Wife…

A hog farmer in Iowa was found guilty for the murder of his wife, who died in November 2018 after…
09.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close