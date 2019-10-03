CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

#BlackGirlMagic: Olympic Sprinter Allyson Felix Breaks Usain Bolt’s Record Only 10 Months After Giving Birth

2012 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Source: Michael Heiman / Getty

Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix has broken the world record previously held by Usain Bolt for the most gold medals of any athlete at the track and field World Championships.

Unsung Cruise

Not even a year after giving birth, 33-year-old Felix won a gold medal in the Team USA’s mixed-gender 4x400m relay race at the World Championships on Sunday, according to reports from ABC. This marks the sprinter’s 12th gold medal.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“I think everything I went through this year … it just brings it all back that it’s so much bigger than myself,” Felix told ESPN at the championship.

SEE ALSO: Fastest Man In The World? 10 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Usain Bolt

Allyson returned to running just eight months after having her daughter by cesarean section, which also included some pregnancy complications that had her in the hospital with her newborn for nearly a month. Earlier this year, she was also included in the highly-publicized lawsuit against Nike filed in May, where female athletes accused the company of penalizing them for being pregnant.

The proud new mother has garnered praise from a lot of celebrities, now officially having the most gold medals in World Championship history. This news, along with the fact that she did so only months after giving birth to her daughter, even caught the attention of Michelle Obama, who sent her well wishes to Felix and even used the hashtag, #BlackMamaMagic.

https://twitter.com/MichelleObama/status/1179399980068589568

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#BlackGirlMagic: Olympic Sprinter Allyson Felix Breaks Usain Bolt’s Record Only 10 Months After Giving Birth  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Allyson Felix

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Auctioneer banging gavel, (Close-up)
Formal Complaint Filed Against Judge Kemp For Consoling…

A lot happended during the sentencing of Amber Guyger, but even more puzzling is the exchange between the convicted murderer…
10.04.19
Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death…

On Aug. 14, 2017, racing pioneer and stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris died on the set of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2, crashing into…
10.04.19
Cheerleader Saves Choking Toddler During Homecoming Parade [Video]

A High School cheerleader in Rockwall, TX  is being called a hero after her quick actions saved a little boy’s…
10.04.19
Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…

An ex-Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of an unarmed black man…
10.02.19
Nike Files Lawsuit Against Skechers For Biting Their…

While Nike and adidas continue to rule the sneaker culture with the kind of dominance you’d see in the NBA…
10.03.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…

A jury has convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean. Guyger was…
10.01.19
Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On…

Robert De Niro didn’t bite his tongue during a live interview on CNN Sunday (Sept 29.). The Goodfellas actor drew…
10.01.19
Photo of Karate Kid
‘Karate Kid’ Actor Dead at 59

Rob Garrison, best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise has died. Garrison played Tommy in the 1984…
09.27.19
13-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained During Alleged Bullying…

A 13-year-old California boy identified only as Diego died just one week after being attacked by two alleged bullies at…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close