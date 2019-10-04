CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Wedding Planner Hits Back At Beyoncé’s Blue Ivy “Cultural Icon” Designation

Veronica Morales has been fighting the Houston superstar over usage of the 7-year-old's name for merchandising and branding reasons.

The World Premiere Of Disney's "THE LION KING"

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

The trademark battle between Beyoncé and wedding planner Veronica Morales rages on, this after Morales responded to the Houston superstar recently filed court papers regarding the case. After naming her child Blue Ivy Carter a “cultural icon,” Morales is fighting the distinction, using a legal definition of the term as her defense.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As reported by The Blast, the fight over the trademark began when Morales and Beyoncé locked horns legally after it was claimed by Morales side that she has due right to the trademark as she filed for it first. Beyoncé’s team contended by stating Morales is upending the 7-year-old’s brand opportunities and stated in court papers that her child is a cultural icon and her name should be reserved for her own business purposes.

Morales fired back by filing papers stating Beyoncé can’t use the cultural icon designation as it normally relates to historic and prominent American figures.

Can we just say that it’s high-key weird to fight a mother of the use of her daughter’s name for your products, no matter how famous they are?

Photo: Getty

Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
6 photos

Wedding Planner Hits Back At Beyoncé’s Blue Ivy “Cultural Icon” Designation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Beyonce , blue ivy

Videos
Latest
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West And Rick Fox Partner To Help…

Yasss black men working together is a beautiful thing. Kanye West and Rick Fox are putting their money up to…
10.07.19
18-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While Asleep In…

A teenager in Atlanta was killed while asleep in her bed when a stray bullet from a shootout went through…
10.07.19
Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Provide Housing For…

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, just announced that the city reached its goal of raising a whopping $50…
10.07.19
Auctioneer banging gavel, (Close-up)
Formal Complaint Filed Against Judge Kemp For Consoling…

A lot happended during the sentencing of Amber Guyger, but even more puzzling is the exchange between the convicted murderer…
10.04.19
Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death…

On Aug. 14, 2017, racing pioneer and stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris died on the set of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2, crashing into…
10.04.19
Cheerleader Saves Choking Toddler During Homecoming Parade [Video]

A High School cheerleader in Rockwall, TX  is being called a hero after her quick actions saved a little boy’s…
10.04.19
Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…

An ex-Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of an unarmed black man…
10.02.19
Nike Files Lawsuit Against Skechers For Biting Their…

While Nike and adidas continue to rule the sneaker culture with the kind of dominance you’d see in the NBA…
10.03.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…

A jury has convicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting death of Botham Jean. Guyger was…
10.01.19
Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On…

Robert De Niro didn’t bite his tongue during a live interview on CNN Sunday (Sept 29.). The Goodfellas actor drew…
10.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close