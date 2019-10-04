Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband Marc Daly Accused Of Having Multiple Affairs

It is now coming to light that allegedly Kenya Moore’s soon to be ex-husband was having not one but multiple affairs on her. Whew chile it is a lot going on with them. Hopefully, for the sake of their child they remain amicable as they work out their split.
