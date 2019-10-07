CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His Former NFL Teams

AB wants his coin.

Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his professional football contract.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

NFL.com is reporting that the controversial wide receiver has a filed a grievance against the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. The former wide out is seeking to recoup almost 40 million dollars in his unpaid salary. From Oakland specifically he has requested monies deducted due to disciplinary penalties, a week of salary when he was abruptly dropped from Oakland and voided guarantees. His complaint against the Patriots states includes salary not paid to him from week 1 of the 2019 season and the balance of the contract.

Unsung Cruise

Even though the Raiders made Brown the highest-paid receiver he had a very tumultuous year off the field. He allegedly confronted his then general manager Mike Mayock in a hostile manner which resulted him in being terminated even before he played one game for the AFC West squad. He then signed with the Patriots a week later amidst allegations of rape and sexual assault.  He would be cut shortly after when it was reported that he sent texts intimidating a witness related to a separate case.

On September 22 he took to his Twitter account to vent his frustration claiming he will never play for the NFL again and also allude to this recent grievance filing.

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His Former NFL Teams  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Antonio Brown , NFL

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With…

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting…
10.08.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…

We’ve seen white people lose their jobs over using it because they use it in a racist manner. But recently…
10.08.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West And Rick Fox Partner To Help…

Yasss black men working together is a beautiful thing. Kanye West and Rick Fox are putting their money up to…
10.07.19
18-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet While Asleep In…

A teenager in Atlanta was killed while asleep in her bed when a stray bullet from a shootout went through…
10.07.19
Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Provide Housing For…

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, just announced that the city reached its goal of raising a whopping $50…
10.07.19
Auctioneer banging gavel, (Close-up)
Formal Complaint Filed Against Judge Kemp For Consoling…

A lot happended during the sentencing of Amber Guyger, but even more puzzling is the exchange between the convicted murderer…
10.04.19
Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death…

On Aug. 14, 2017, racing pioneer and stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris died on the set of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2, crashing into…
10.04.19
Cheerleader Saves Choking Toddler During Homecoming Parade [Video]

A High School cheerleader in Rockwall, TX  is being called a hero after her quick actions saved a little boy’s…
10.04.19
Amber Guyger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…

An ex-Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of an unarmed black man…
10.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close