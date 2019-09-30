CLOSE
Celebrity Birthdays September 30

2016 IUPUI Homecoming Week Concert Featuring T-Pain

T-Pain  34

‘I Don’t Want No Hug’: Atatiana Jefferson’s Family…

The family of Atatiana Jefferson have made it clear they will not have the forgiveness of the Botham Jean family.
10.14.19
D.C & PG County Replaces Columbus Day With…

The District and surrounding areas have voted to replace Columbus Day for Indigenous People’s Day. Councilmember David Grosso (I-At Large)…
10.14.19
Dallas Media Tries To Twist Joshua Brown’s Criminal…

He was killed 10 days after testifying in the Amber Guyger murder trial.
10.11.19
The Beef Between The NBA & China, Explained

The NBA was shoring up what looked to be a fruitful union with China, but now tension between the sports…
10.11.19
A Michigan Third-Grader Was Brought To Tears After…

An 8-year-old third grader in Michigan was told she could not participate in school photos because administrators took issue with…
10.10.19
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Judge Tammy Kemp Explains Amber Guyer Hug In…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who presided over the Amber Guyger case is opening up about why she hugged the convicted murderer.…
10.09.19
Inmate Who Was Assisted By Kim Kardashian Released…

An inmate who served 23 years at a Washington, D.C. jail has now been released. Momolu Stewart received help towards…
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Cop Who Killed Unarmed 33-Year-Old Black Man In…

Tony Green was only 33 years old when he was fatally shot by Zechariah Presley.
10.09.19
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
