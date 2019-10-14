D.C & PG County Replaces Columbus Day With Indigenous People’s Day

The District and surrounding areas have voted to replace Columbus Day for Indigenous People’s Day. Councilmember David Grosso (I-At Large) proposed the emergency legislation last Tuesday to rename the holiday.
Prince George’s County and Alexandria have both made similar moves to replace the holiday which became a federal day in the 1930s. Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer, is celebrated annually on the second Monday in October, celebration Columbus’s landing in 1492 in the American region.
Today’s Closings Include:
D.C.
Most Banks
Federal Offices
No mail delivery except for Express Mail
Courts except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District and Arlington County Courts
Schools: Closed
One branch will be open in each ward. For information, go to www.dclibrary.org.
Montgomery County
Government: Open
Courts: Closed
Schools: Open
Post Offices: Closed
Transportation: Click here for Metro schedule; Circulator operates on a regular schedule
Parking: Same as usual
Trash Pick Up: Same as usual
Community Centers: Open
Libraries: Closed
Source: Washington Post
