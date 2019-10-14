CLOSE
D.C & PG County Replaces Columbus Day With Indigenous People’s Day

Christopher Columbus Discovering America

Source: Keith Lance / Getty

The District and surrounding areas have voted to replace Columbus Day for Indigenous People’s Day. Councilmember David Grosso (I-At Large) proposed the emergency legislation last Tuesday to rename the holiday.

Unsung Cruise

Prince George’s County and Alexandria have both made similar moves to replace the holiday which became a federal day in the 1930s. Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer, is celebrated annually on the second Monday in October, celebration Columbus’s landing in 1492 in the American region.

Today’s Closings Include:

D.C.

Most Banks

Federal Offices

No mail delivery except for Express Mail

Courts except for adult arraignments and new juvenile referrals in the District and Arlington County Courts

Schools: Closed

One branch will be open in each ward. For information, go to www.dclibrary.org.

Montgomery County

Government: Open

Courts: Closed

Schools: Open

Post Offices: Closed

Transportation: Click here for Metro schedule; Circulator operates on a regular schedule

Parking: Same as usual

Trash Pick Up: Same as usual

Community Centers: Open

Libraries: Closed

 

Source: Washington Post

 

D.C & PG County Replaces Columbus Day With Indigenous People’s Day  was originally published on woldcnews.com

