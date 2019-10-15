Three women have been accused of running a fight club with elderly dementia patients of an assisted living center.

Marilyn McKey, Tonacia Tyson, and Taneshia Jordan worked for the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility Winston-Salem, North Carolina where they allegedly encouraged residents to fight one another as they recorded and shared on social media.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Danby House stated they have, “a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care.” The statement continued, “Administrators have been working closely with the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout its investigation to ensure justice is served. Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented.”

According to the Winston-Salem Jornal McKey, Tyson, and Jordan are facing charges of assaulting an individual with a disability.

Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club was originally published on foxync.com

Victoria Posted 21 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: