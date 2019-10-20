CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tamron Hall Denies Selling Drugs As A Teen

The TV host insists she was not slinging cocaine with her college boyfriend.

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty

Tamron Hall has returned to television with a new, hit eponymously named talk show, so of course rumors of her selling cocaine as a teen have surfaced.* However, she denies ever flipping birds for illicit drug money to line her pockets.

Unsung Cruise

Apparently, a segment on her show where she was interviewing a prison rights advocate and Hall shared a memory from her own past was cut for legal purposes. According to the Daily Mail, Hall recounted “facilitating” the sale of cocaine with her then college boyfriend when she was 19.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“During an interview with Prison Rights Advocate Topeka Sam, I shared a story about a bad situation I got myself into when I was 19. I never dealt drugs,” said Hall in a statement to People.

She added, “I am now nearly 50 years old and was reflecting on a bad judgement call that could have turned worse. I say but for the grace of God, there go I.”

It’s not clear what exactly Hall said, yet, but the segment was edited from the show.

Her statement continues, “It was part of an open and honest conversation about women, incarceration and mistakes made. For legal reasons a portion of that segment was edited from the show. I hope my show can be a forum for sharing stories without shame or judgement — including a conversation we’re having Friday on opioid addiction.”

Hall graduated from Temple University in 1992.

*Yes, we were being sarcastic. Let this Black woman cook—no pun intended in the slightest.

Tamron Hall Denies Selling Drugs As A Teen  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Tamron Hall

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
NBA’s Harrison Barnes & NFL’s Malik Jackson Cover…

Former Dallas Maverick turned Sacramento King Harrison Barnes and his wife have teamed up with Philadelphia Eagle Malik Jackson to…
10.21.19
El Chapo’s Son Arrested Then Released When His…

This generation’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman might be serving life in prison but his son seems…
10.21.19
High School Student Tackled By Classmates For Bringing…

More and more each day, it seems as though the youth are setting the tone for what it means to…
10.21.19
Twitter Explains Why It Won’t Suspend Orange Menace…

Twitter is Donald Trump’s favorite weapon of choice when it comes to talking to loyal followers and dictating struggle policy.…
10.17.19
Daily Camera Archives
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’…

What better place to air out your dirty laundry than a nationally syndicated television game show? Blair Davis, a contestant…
10.16.19
Portrait of smiling Mixed Race soldier near American flag
Former Marine Walks 800 Miles For Veteran Suicide…

Marine veteran Travis Snyder hiked 810 miles around Lake Michigan — all to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Click…
10.16.19
A P-51 Mustang flies by at EAA Airventure, Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
First African American Pilot To Fly In Combat…

Eugene Bullard, who was the first African American pilot to fly in combat, has been memorialized with a statue at…
10.16.19
Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club

Three women have been accused of running a fight club with elderly dementia patients of an assisted living center. Marilyn…
10.16.19
Skechers Trolls Nike After Infringement Lawsuit Filing

The two most unlikely footwear companies to be beefing are now in a heated legal war. Nike is alleging Skechers…
10.16.19
Here’s What We Learned From Cyntoia Brown-Long’s First…

Cyntoia Brown-Long is finally living her life as a free woman after spending 15 years behind bars for the murder…
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close