Southwest Pilots Caught Spying On Passengers

View this post on Instagram

Flight Attendant Sues Southwest Airlines Over Hidden Bathroom Cam: Blogged By @Honeygrip ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A flight attendant is suing #SouthwestAirlines over an incident where she claimed two pilots had a secret camera set up in a plane’s lavatory and they live-streamed the video into the cockpit. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to a lawsuit first reported by the Arizona Republic, Renee Steinaker claimed that while she was working a flight between Phoenix and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Capt. Terry Graham asked her to cover for him in the #cockpit while he used the restroom. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While Graham was in the bathroom, Steinaker claims an iPad mounted to the windshield showed a livestream from the lavatory. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to Fox News, the lawsuit claims the co-pilot, Ryan Russell, panicked when Steinaker asked about the camera and claimed they were part of new top-secret security measures implemented by the airline. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Not believing her coworker, Steinaker took a photo of the iPad with her cellphone. Although crewmembers reported the pilots, both reportedly still fly with the airline today, according to the lawsuit. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Steinaker claims she was explicitly told to not speak of the incident any further. Her lawsuit claims Steinaker and her husband, also a flight attendant, were stalked, monitored by managers in a "threatening and bizarre manner" and subjected to an increased number of performance audits after the incident….to read the rest long on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)