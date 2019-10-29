CLOSE
Nori's News
HomeNori's News

Southwest Pilots Caught Spying On Passengers

A flight attendant is suing Southwest airlines because she caught the pilots spying on passengers using the lavatory. SMH… fly carefully!

View this post on Instagram

Flight Attendant Sues Southwest Airlines Over Hidden Bathroom Cam: Blogged By @Honeygrip ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A flight attendant is suing #SouthwestAirlines over an incident where she claimed two pilots had a secret camera set up in a plane’s lavatory and they live-streamed the video into the cockpit. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to a lawsuit first reported by the Arizona Republic, Renee Steinaker claimed that while she was working a flight between Phoenix and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Capt. Terry Graham asked her to cover for him in the #cockpit while he used the restroom. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While Graham was in the bathroom, Steinaker claims an iPad mounted to the windshield showed a livestream from the lavatory. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to Fox News,  the lawsuit claims the co-pilot, Ryan Russell, panicked when Steinaker asked about the camera and claimed they were part of new top-secret security measures implemented by the airline. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Not believing her coworker, Steinaker took a photo of the iPad with her cellphone. Although crewmembers reported the pilots, both reportedly still fly with the airline today, according to the lawsuit. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Steinaker claims she was explicitly told to not speak of the incident any further. Her lawsuit claims Steinaker and her husband, also a flight attendant, were stalked, monitored by managers in a "threatening and bizarre manner" and subjected to an increased number of performance audits after the incident….to read the rest long on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…

Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
10.24.19
Something’s Afoot: Nike’s President & CEO Mark Parker…

There is something afoot in the sportswear world. Nike’s long-time President and CEO, Mark Parker, announced he is stepping down…
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they…
10.24.19
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Car, Hitting…

An Atlanta man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a car that sideswiped his vehicle and injuring a 13-month-old…
10.24.19
#BRUHNews: Elliott From ‘E.T.’ Movie Busted For DUI

One of film’s most heralded child stars was caught hitting the sauce too hard. Henry Thomas was popped for drinking and…
10.24.19
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3800Ttp9dr/ In a story that feels too close to home for those who recall the loss of Maleah Davis, the remains…
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…

The Black security assistant who was fired after trying to educate a Black child on the use of the n-word…
10.23.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…

Recently released video footage of Parkrose High School head football coach Keanon Lowe embracing a student after wrestling away his…
10.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close