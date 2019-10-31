CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Romeo From Immature Says Brandy Is The Reason He Wore An Eye Patch

LA Pride Music Festival And Parade 2017

Source: Tara Ziemba / Getty

In the same way rumors have persisted about a physical altercation between singers Monica and Brandy, there was another one between Immature singer Romeo and Brandy herself.

Unsung Cruise

Romeo, born Jerome Jones, was distinguished from the rest of his group members because he wore a signature eye patch. For years, the story was that Romeo wore the patch after he and Brandy got into a fight with one another.

Nick Cannon: Obviously everybody knows you was always rocking the eye patch. There was the rumor that Brandy did that is that true?

Jerome Jones: Yeah that’s a true story.

Nick: Really?

Jerome: Yeah, her and Half Pint had got into it. She had a book in her hand, just tossed it back, not thinking anyone or I was that close. Cut my retina, detached it. And the lens to the eye had fell out and Brandon Adams caught it. He was there with us. So, he’s standing there holding my lens. He’s not knowing what’s going on. Marc come in and we were trying to hide it.

Marques: I was like ‘What’s going on?’ Rome is on the bed. I’m like what’s going on? Rome is like, ‘Nothing. Nothing.’ Brandy’s like, ‘He don’t want to get me in trouble. Nothing, nothing.’ I immediately went and got Chris. ‘Something happened to Rome.’ Told Chris is was an accident and we took Rome to the hospital.

Jones addressed his eye condition in a song from his solo career, “Look Down On Me” from his album Food For Thought.

He wrote, “I remember when Brandy Norwood hit me in my eye. I had a detached retina (and) my lens came out, I had to have three eye surgeries. And she thought we’d never be cool again. But I put that on my life, I love her to death. If she hear me talking, I know she can hear the honesty in my voice and my sincerity.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Star Transformation: Brandy
37 photos

Romeo From Immature Says Brandy Is The Reason He Wore An Eye Patch  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Brandy , Immature , Romeo

Videos
Latest
Libertad: Mexico Releases Video Of The Failed Attempt…

A few weeks ago it was reported that Mexican authorities took a monumental “L” when they attempted to arrest the…
11.01.19
Sex Offender Kidnapped Two Children From DC Charter…

A man identified by court records as a sex offender briefly kidnapped two children from Rocketship Rise Academy in Southeast…
11.01.19
Swing
K-12 National Voter Registration Tour Kicks Off

#WhenWeAllVote announced the launch of a series of trainings across the country for its “My School Votes” initiative. The tour…
10.31.19
President Obama Waves
Obama Talks Being ‘Woke’ at The Obama Foundation…

Being ‘woke’ and ‘cancel culture’ are hot topics. Obama took on these topics at The Obama Foundation Summit. Join Our…
10.31.19
Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford Commits To LSU…

The kid with the coolest name in sports history has finally decided which program he’ll be playing wide receiver for…
10.30.19
Portland International Jetport is now using 100% recycled de-icing fluid
Southwest Pilots Caught Spying On Passengers

A flight attendant is suing Southwest airlines because she caught the pilots spying on passengers using the lavatory. SMH… fly…
10.29.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…

If you watched Game 5 of the World Series then you noticed a few things. Beyond Donald Trump getting booed by the…
10.29.19
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…

Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
10.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close