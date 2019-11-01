Megan Thee Stallion, Boyfriend Reportedly Split – He Says It Was All For Publicity

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion gifted Black girls and minimally problematic Whites a way of life this past season: “Hot Girl Summer.” Women were living their best wild, free and mostly single lives, doing what they wanted to do, not prioritizing the feelings of men over their own. Aside from the corporation co-opts and the disagreements it caused between married and single women, it was beautiful.

Still, when Megan got into—what we thought was a bona fide relationship with fellow rapper MoneyBagg Yo, people wondered if she was something like a hypocrite, encouraging women to flip the bird to men while simultaneously having a boyfriend. That’s a discussion for another day, but it did happen.

The two seemed to be happy with one another. Megan gifted him a $150k half heart pendant necklace for his 28th birthday just last month. The two co-starred in a video together. He nobly defended her against 50 Cent’s infamous trolling. And in mid-July there was the obligatory Instagram post announcing their relationship. But it’s since been deleted.

Now that it’s the fall and cuffing season is upon us—the time when people want to be snuggled up, Megan and MoneyBagg Yo have seemingly called it quits. But the circumstances of their breakup and whether the relationship was real in the first place have been called into question.

It began with this series of tweets from Megan.

I don’t even chase liquor why would I chase a nigga😛 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 25, 2019

Normally, we would have taken that as typical rap bravado. But in conjunction with the rumor mill, it started to seem like the messages were targeted. Later, reports claimed that MoneyBagg Yo had impregnated a stripper.

But yesterday, MoneyBagg hopped on his Instagram stories to deny the rumors.

Since then, he’s taken things a step further claiming that he and Megan were never in a relationship at all.

In another Instagram story, he wrote:

“Was never my b*tch [brown skinned shrug emoji] [Black Rap game fulla smoke & mirrors…It was all publicity…dn’t believe da hype. Been wit da same b*tch 10 years + Through da ups & downs b4 the come up. [fingers crossed emoji] World might not know but the city (Memphis) do! Real rap no cap [cap emoji]

Well, there you have it.

The story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Megan Thee Stallion, Boyfriend Reportedly Split – He Says It Was All For Publicity was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com