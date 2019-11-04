CLOSE
'RHOAS12' Recap: Porsha and Kenya Bond Over Barbie And Babies

Porsha and Kenya bond over motherhood.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Real Housewives of Atlanta is back for the twelfth time! Can you believe it has been 12 seasons? Time flies when you’re watching reality TV shenanigans. Anyway, the cast and crew have gone through a lot of changes but this season, Eva, Cynthia, Nene, Porsha, Kandi and even Kenya are back for another round of drama. We knew that Kenya wouldn’t be gone for long, especially with the drama going on with her soon-to-be-ex husband, Marc Daily.Kenya isn’t the only one going through drama with her man. Porsha is also going through it. Porsha’s man Dennis was in #TheBlogs for allegedly cheating on Porsha while she was pregnant. The thing is, Tasha K, the blogger who started the rumor about one woman in particular named Sincerely, is a suspect source. She has a proven track record of literally making rumors up and it has been working for her because snippets of her vlog made it to the episode, but I digress. Anyway, Sincerely ran into Kandi, Cynthia and Eva at Old Lady Gang and told them she doesn’t even know Dennis. The girls take this information back to Porsha and she’s not even all that thrilled because this is just one clearance of many.

Now, wasn’t Porsha the same one talking about how she wasn’t gonna as Dennis any questions, back when they first began dating, and proceeded to move at lightning speed?

Anyway, she got her baby. Porsha and Kenya both got the babies they desperately wanted and that is the very thing that has brought them together. You already know they’ve had a contentious relationship since they began filming RHOA together, and of course, there was that time when Porsha literally dragged Kenya. All of that is in the past now and they have been connecting not just as new moms, but new moms with man drama. Kenya had a cute Barbie-themed party for Brooklyn just as a way for people to get to meet her. So, the crew came dressed up in various iterations of Barbie to show some love. Porsha and Kenya had a moment with their baby girls where they talked about how they are finally ready to just let it go, and motherhood has a lot to do with that decision. Yay motherhood!

So, what do you think? Do you think this friendship will last or is it only a matter of time before they spazz out on each other again?

Lastly, speaking of Brooklyn, she actually turned one today!  Kenya posted a sweet message to her daughter on IG today. Check that out along with other pics from the episode.

 

'RHOAS12' Recap: Porsha and Kenya Bond Over Barbie And Babies

