celebrity birthdays october 2

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted October 2, 2019
Source: Rick Diamond / Getty
Sting 68
Kelly Ripa 49
Mandisa 43
We remember…
Mahatma Gandhi
A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
An anxious Georgia family awaits news about their loved one, Alexis Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University who has…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER