CLOSE
National
HomeNational

White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After N-Word Tirade In Tennessee Popeyes

The friend chicken chain is enduring quite a bit of bad press since the return of its popular sandwich.

US-RESTAURANT-INTERNET-FOOD

Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and allegedly using the n-word. The bodyslam was caught on video and a 29-year-old man was arrested.

Unsung Cruise

KABC reports that the incident took place inside a Popeyes in the town of Columbia last week. According to witnesses, the 55-year-old woman was angry over a charge on her bill and got into with staff when she let the slur go. While one of the employees reportedly warned her that her language could have consequences, Deriance Hughes apparently followed the woman out of the store and proceeded to body slam her to the concrete.

The woman’s attorney says that the woman suffered broken ribs and a broken knee. Hughes was slapped with aggravated assault charges. This comes after a white man caught the universal beatdown inside a Popeyes for vigorously yelling the n-word five times in the restaurant that was full of Black people not having it.

Check out footage of the WWE-styled body slam outside the Tennessee Popeyes. We do warn that the image might be disturbing to some so proceed with caution.

Photo: Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After N-Word Tirade In Tennessee Popeyes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

popeyes

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…

LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now…
11.07.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…

These white folks just don’t learn. A California high school teacher who dressed up as Common for Halloween decided he…
11.07.19
Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has…

An anxious Georgia family awaits news about their loved one, Alexis Crawford, a student at Clark Atlanta University who has…
11.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close