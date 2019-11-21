CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Bill Bellamy Shares Advice On Banking On Yourself, Byron Allen & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Bill Bellamy

Source: Richmond Funny Bone / Richmond Funny Bone

There are levels to comedian Bill Bellamy.

Entertaining us for years, the New Jersey-bred comic swings by the Houston BMW Studios to chat with Uncle Funky about how he bet on himself after a career in Corporate America, what he learned from television mogul Byron Allen, his show Funny You Should Ask and more!

Unsung Cruise

“I was coming from an economics background and I thought initially I was going to work on Wall Street and be more of a finance guy,” Bellamy says. “What I realized was, I could market myself too. I had this conversation with Keith Sweat and we realized we had similar visions. I was – ‘I’m more than just being that’. I think the sky is the limit if I could do what I really want to do. I always knew I loved how to make people laugh and I wondered if I could make it my business. I know how to sell Bill Bellamy … and I just took a chance on myself. A lot of times you have to be courageous to do that. But when you back on yourself and you walk in your purpose, you can do anything.”

RELATED: Bill Bellamy’s Halloween Was Heartbreaking

RELATED: Bill Bellamy Says Men No Longer Like ‘Fake Booties’

Bill Bellamy Shares Advice On Banking On Yourself, Byron Allen & More! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…

Essentially, one would assume that in addition to educating its’ students, institutions would take immense take pride in protecting those…
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…

No stranger to the charts song writer and R&B singer called into the Quick Silva show! Neyo talked about his…
11.22.19
Get That Autumn Glow! 5 Fall Bronzers Makeup…

Fall is quickly approaching, which means #HotGirlSummer is coming to an end. And while those of us with weak knees…
11.22.19
Samuel L. Jackson Film In Limbo After Sexual…

A premiere for Samuel L. Jackson's 'The Banker' was canceled. The movie is based on Bernard Garrett.
11.22.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…

In October, Paragon Charter Academy refused Marian Scott a school picture for rocking an "extreme hairstyle." Now, she and her…
11.20.19
Popeyes Won: Chick-Fil-A Promises To Stop Donations To…

Chick-Fil-A has enjoyed prominence in the fast-food game for its chicken sandwiches and cheery customer service but what has dogged…
11.20.19
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…

Jay-Z is reportedly disappointed in Colin Kaepernick.
11.19.19
New Jersey Mom ‘Heartbroken’ After 6-Month-Old Daughter Leaves…

A New Jersey mother has been left “heartbroken” after every parents worst nightmare became her reality. Anari Ormond, 23, arrived…
11.18.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close