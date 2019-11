No stranger to the charts song writer and R&B singer called into the Quick Silva show! Neyo talked about his role in the 2nd Annual Urban One honors happening on December 20th. He talked about his part and teased at a possible performance. He also talked about his new Christmas album “Another Kind Of Christmas,” where he remakes some of our holiday favorites.

QuickSilva Posted 14 hours ago

