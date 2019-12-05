CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Swedish Authorities Dead A$AP Rocky’s Idea Of Doing A Prison Show

We should've seen this coming from a mile away...

A$AP Rocky Untold Stories Of Hip Hop

Source: WE tv / We TV

Well, so much for that.

Last week it was disclosed that A$AP Rocky would not only be returning to Sweden where he was almost sentenced to years in jail for getting into a scuffle with a disrespectful fan, but was also looking to perform at the Kronoberg prison he was held in for weeks during the summer.

Unsung Cruise

After Swedish authorities said they’d consider the idea if he made a formal request, TMZ is reporting that they’ve ultimately decided “Nah.”

According to the report Sweden’s Prison and Probation Service told TMZ that the reason behind the denial had to do with “logistical and security” concerns.

Well, specifically, the Service cited a high occupancy as the main reason for saying no. There might be other issues, though, based on Rocky’s written request … which TMZ has obtained. In a letter written sent to prison officials Tuesday — in Swedish, no less — AR’s team formally made the ask.

According to the doc, Rocky says he wanted to swing by Kronoberg while he was in town and bring a DJ and what sounds like 11 accompanying performers and tech crew members. He also requested to have 4 to 5 different camera guys there to document it.

Had A$AP gotten the green light for his proposed jail house rock concert that would’ve been a cool thing to document and view. Actually wouldn’t be surprised if Donald Trump told Sweden to deny A$AP the show because he never got that thank you for tweeting #FreeRocky and then almost leaving him out to dry.

Still that’s not deterring A$AP from continuing to go ahead with his Swedish shows come December 11. We just hope he’s not set up and locked up again in an effort to get him to do a bid behind his guilty verdict.

Be safe out there, bro.

Swedish Authorities Dead A$AP Rocky’s Idea Of Doing A Prison Show  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road…

The child was found crying on the side of the road after his father kicked him out of the car…
12.05.19
MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A…

Zoe Kravitz has debuted a fresh new hair 'do!
12.04.19
Black Women At Higher Risk Of Cancer From…

A new study finds a correlation between cancer and chemical hair products.
12.04.19
Kamala Harris Abruptly Suspends Her Presidential Campaign: Report

Kamala Harris, the senator from California, will reportedly withdraw her candidacy seeming the Democratic nomination to be president.
12.04.19
Starbucks Fires Employee For Writing “PIG” On Oklahoma…

A Starbucks in Oklahoma fired an employee and apologized for their actions after the former worker wrote a cop’s order…
12.03.19
Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops…

We’re running out nicknames for these colonizers. A Black UPS driver just doing his job delivering packages is the latest…
12.03.19
Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Says Legalizing Weed Is…

You can pay for school but money can’t buy you common sense. Michael Bloomberg is about to learn a thing…
12.03.19
Pablo Escobar’s Brother Is Pushing A Different Kind…

Whether you like it or not, the foldable phone craze is here, and the Escobar family is getting in on…
12.03.19
Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled In Montgomery, Commemorating 64th…

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was honored with a commemorative statue in Montgomery, Alabama marking the 64th anniversary of her…
12.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close