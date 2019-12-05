CLOSE
Neighborhood Watch Scrub Launches Struggle $100M Lawsuit Against Trayon Martin’s Family

George Zimmerman, the volunteer night watchman who murdered unarmed teen Trayvon Martin, continues to be a thorn in the side of the family whose lives he ruined. Zimmerman has launched a $100 million lawsuit against the family, prosecutors, and others involved in the case claiming they used false evidence in a case he was eventually acquitted of in 2012.

According to Miami Herald, Zimmerman’s suit, filed in Polk County Circuit Court, was made public Wednesday (December 4) and lays out that he’ll be represented by Larry Klayman. According to the suit, a documentary called The Trayvon Hoax is cited as evidence from their side that the Martin family concocted a series of fabricated stories related to Martin’s shooting death.

There was a planned Thursday screening of the documentary at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, which was later canceled by the theater with the director, Joe Gilbert, remaining determined to get the screening done somewhere else on Friday. Zimmerman’s suit is seeking damages related to defamation, abuse of civil process, and conspiracy.

A response from the Martin family has yet to be published and hopefully, they won’t dignify the bozo with one.

