Matthew Knowles Alleges That Destiny’s Child Was Harassed By Jagged Edge Group Members [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ Uncle Maty is talking again y’all! This time around, he alleges that two members of the R&B group #JaggedEdge, who were between the ages of 21-years-old and 22-years-old at the time, constantly harassed” his 16-year-old daughter #Beyoncé, and #KellyRowland. _____________________________________ #MathewKnowles goes on to explain that these allegations are what led to the drama that started between him continuing to manage former #DestinysChild members #LaToya and #LaTavia. 🎥: @vladtv