Matthew Knowles Alleges That Destiny’s Child Was Harassed By Jagged Edge Group Members [VIDEO]

Matthew Knowles recently revealed that years ago when Destiny’s Child was first touring that they toured with Jagged Edge and some of the group members were trying to hit on then 16 year old girls. He claims that the men in Jagged Edge were in their 20’s trying to hook up with the underage Destiny’s Child girls. She the and excerpt of the video below for more.
Uncle Maty is talking again y'all! This time around, he alleges that two members of the R&B group Jagged Edge, who were between the ages of 21-years-old and 22-years-old at the time, constantly harassed his 16-year-old daughter Beyoncé, and Kelly Rowland. Mathew Knowles goes on to explain that these allegations are what led to the drama that started between him continuing to manage former Destiny's Child members LaToya and LaTavia.