The Surviving R. Kelly docuseries on Lifetime was no doubt instrumental in getting the R&B singer charge and awaiting trial for multiple sex crimes in multiple states. Now, a sequel is dropping called Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, and it may be even more damning than the original.

The six-hour docuseries will air over three nights beginning Jan. 3 through Jan. 5, and Black Twitter is surely going to be lit.

“Whoever’s acting like they didn’t know, is lying,” says Damon Dash in the preview. Other interviews of note include a litany of alleged R. Kelly victims and disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti (who never the less had a hand in bringing charges to R. Kelly). But maybe most damning is a victim recounting an alleged suicide pact if R. Kelly were to be apprehended.

Bruh…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As for R. Kelly, he’s currently in custody awaiting trial in Chicago next year—then Brooklyn will get his hands on him after that. Everything done in the dark comes to the light, eventually.

Suicide Pact?: ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Trailer [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: