The Game Credits Michael Jackson With Stunting 50 Cent Beef [Video]

"Coming on the 15th anniversary of my 1st album 'TheDocumentary' & just reflecting. Came along way dawg & still here."- The Game

The Game has rarely discussed his former beef with 50 Cent over the years and according to his latest interview, there was a good reason why.

During an interview with HipHopDX, The Game revisited his beef with his former label owner and gave fans the real reason the ongoing feud seemingly stopped dead in it’s tracks—publicly and according to Game it was all due to the King of Pop stepping in.

“That was weird as f*ck,” Game said. “It’s like, this ain’t how I wanna meet Michael Jackson or talk to Michael Jackson. I kinda felt like Mike was on some lame sh*t. Like, who sent you type sh*t, but at the same time it was like, you know that voice Michael Jackson’s voice that you hear. Like, that n*gga wasn’t talking like that. It was like, lowkey deep. You could still tell it was Michael Jackson but it was more like—it was like regular.”

The Game went onto explain how Michael Jackson concocted a plan beneficial to both rappers to end the feud, after quoting a few lines from Game’s hit song “How We Do”—a song that also featured 50 Cent.

“I think that you and Fifty did great work,” Michael reportedly said. “It would be a travesty if the world never got to hear you guys again. Would you be open to having a conversation and squashing that beef and doing something for my album?”

Although anyone else would have jumped at the opportunity to work with the legendary entertainer, The Game revealed that his contempt for 50 wouldn’t allow him to oblige.

“At that time I was so in it with Fifty I actually hated Fifty,” Game recalled. “I wanted to kill him at that time. He probably had the same mutual feelings for me. That’s where Mike lost me. In my head, I was just not open to doing that. I can’t remember how we ended the conversation or whatnot. I didn’t tell Mike ‘No,’ but it never came to fruition.”

