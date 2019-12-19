CLOSE
Talk Slow: J.R. Smith Claims He And His Wife Have Been Separated For Months

NBA 2K20 Launch Party

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It seems there is more to the recent claims that J.R Smith is doing his wife dirty. He is now stating that they have not been together in some time.

TMZ Sports is reporting that the shooting guard has a different interpretation of what’s really going on in his marriage. Earlier this week his wife Shirley “Jewel” Smith took to social media to ask God to provide her strength. In a very emotionally fueled video she said the Lord told her to go public with her marital issues. You can see the clip in question below.

Catch this good PRAYER!

“It’s a battle, it’s an obstacle,” she says in the video. “It hurts, it’s unfortunate, but that’s what it is. ”She would go on to also pray for J.R. and suggested that actress Candice Patton is the woman in question that is coming in between their holy matrimony. Naturally the video went viral causing The Internets to flood the former New York Knick to address the matter. While it took his response was not immediately he shared something brief explaining his stance on his the messiness.

In a post to his IG Story he said “IG ain’t a place for relationships!! But God told me to tell y’all I’ve been separated for months. He doesn’t understand why his child failed to mention that… #thatsall.”

Candice Patton has yet to address the matter but as expected Twitter is dragging her in the mud.

Team Wish later followed up with an additional post saying “NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME”.

Let’s hope all parties involved can sort this out peacefully.

Photo: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Talk Slow: J.R. Smith Claims He And His Wife Have Been Separated For Months  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

