Winter Solstice 2019: 7 Hella Helpful Tips For When You’re Feeling S.A.D.

Woman in white bathrobe curled up and looking pensive

Source: Terry Vine / Getty

We all know that the weather has a huge impact on our daily moods. And most of us who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, and today marks the first day of the long, dark, cold Winter Season.

Unsung Cruise

The attitude and behavior of human beings is drastically affected by the chilly, darkness of the Fall and Winter months. Although most people can adapt to the drastic seasonal shift, for some, cold, rainy weather brings a clinical form of depression called seasonal affective disorder, a.k.a “SAD.” However, it’s not just the Winter seasons that can put us in a funk — Spring has a way of heightening depression also.

“Just as the lack of sunlight may alter brain levels of certain mood-controlling chemicals — such as the hormone melatonin — in November, the same moody chemicals and their messengers get confused when the light comes out in the spring. In fact, ten percent of people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) experience symptoms in reverse: Once the weather turns warm, they grow melancholy.”- Everyday Health (2014)

According to Mental Health America, symptoms for SAD include:

Mood changes: extremes of mood and, in some, periods of mania in spring and summer

Depression: misery, guilt, loss of self-esteem, hopelessness, diminished interest in activities, despair, and apathy

Anxiety: tension and inability to tolerate stress

Social Problems: irritability and desire to avoid social contact

Sleep Problems: desire to oversleep and difficulty staying awake or, sometimes, disturbed sleep and early morning waking

Feeling any of these symptoms? You’re not alone. Hit the flip to check out these 7 tips to help you cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Winter Solstice 2019: 7 Hella Helpful Tips For When You’re Feeling S.A.D.  was originally published on globalgrind.com

depression , Mental health , winter

