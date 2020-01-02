CLOSE
Foxy Brown Tears Into DJ Envy After He Hints That She Fell Off [Video]

Whether you think Foxy Brown’s name still holds weight in 2020 or not something that will be forever is her scathing tongue. She had some choice words for DJ Envy and it is clear she hasn’t lost a step in that department.

As spotted on Bossip the Brooklyn native felt in a serious ways about a recent interview conducted by The Breakfast Club. Last week record executive Don Pooh sat down with the trio to discuss his history in the game which included discovering both Foxy Brown and Shyne. When discussing the career of the Ill Nana DJ envy spoke to the elephant in the room when it comes to her music the last couple of years.

“Whatever happened with Foxy? She had an album and she had another album that came out and then it seemed like she just dwindled off,” he asked. Don Pooh explained that we should expect to hear from her sometime in the coming months. “She was doing her thing for a while. She actually put out three albums. She’s a mom now and she just fell back a little bit. She had an issue with her hearing so she just kind of fell back so hopefully we will hear from her soon” he explained.

Naturally this Q&A got back to her and she proceeded to drag the beige rager. In a now deleted Instagram post she was quick to remind him he used to her bag handler; allegedly. “FISH A** ENVY @djenvy Act stupid if u want! Damn near broke ur BACK carrying MY RECORDS & CHANEL LUGGAGE Til’ DEF JAM sent u back to the HOOD!!!” she wrote. “4 MULTI PLATINUM ALBUMS F*** BOY!!! PLAY NICE! GAVE YOU LIFE! She purposely LOW B***! Got injured, bussed back, BIRTHED A GORGEOUS A** BABY GIRL Cocksucker 2020 the POP OFF!!!!! AGGY cuz we ain’t do Breakfast Club! D***RIDER, let KING B**** leave your mouth Dem #BROOKLYNBOYZ outside! #LIL’DJCLUE”.

Envy must have felt the heat and eventually responded to the “Get Me Home” rapper. “I promised myself I wont be a petty person in 2020.. But I don’t think the question was foul!! Maybe she couldn’t… Nvm.. Happy New Year!!!”

You can watch the interview in question below.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

