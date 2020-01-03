CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded Birthday Party [Video]

Black love come in all colors.

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty

Jeezy is in love and he wants the world to know it. The Snowman recently threw a grand affair to celebrate his girlfriend’s special day.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Page Six the Atlanta legend pulled all stops to ensure his lady had the time of her life going into 2020. The website reports that he surprised Jeannie Mai with a performance from Tevin Campbell at a New Year’s Event party in Miami. In a clip posted by the talk show host Young is heard telling her “Happy birthday, baby. I can’t sing but I got somebody to come sing ‘Happy Birthday.’”

And right on cue the R&B crooner walked out and started serenading the San Jose native with his classic hits including “Can We Talk?”, “I’m Ready” and of course his rendition of “Happy Birthday”. Needless to say she was visibly surprised by the gesture and proceeded to live in the moment.

The token of affection was an early birthday treat as the media personality turns 41 on Saturday, January 4. She expressed her gratitude to Jeezy via an Instagram post. “@Jeezy baby. Thank you for the bestest birthday gift….you in my life ❤🎤🚗” she wrote.

Mai officially confirmed their boyfriend and girlfriend status back in January 2019 after meeting on set of her show The Real. Jeezy has since credited her as major factor of his growth over the last couple of years. Clap for them.

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded Birthday Party [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jeannie Mai , Jeezy , Tevin Campbell

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close