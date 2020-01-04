CLOSE
Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate Christ Bearer Gets Married Years After Cutting Off Penis

“I had some of the best surgeons from around the world working on me but it wasn’t reattached. Sometimes the body just takes care of itself.”- Christ Bearer

Wu-Tang affiliate Christ Bearer is officially off the market after getting married right before New Year.

During an interview with TMZ, Christ Bearer revealed that he married his girlfriend of six months on December 30 in an intimate ceremony in New York. Bearer, who noted that he and his wife have known each other for years, credits his mental breakdown in 2014 for helping him find his current wife.

“I met her a few years back, but we reconnected last year on Instagram,” Bearer said. “We actually reconnected after [TMZ] reported on the 2014 incident. She was just a great support system over the years.”

Although Christ Bearer says that he has no issues in the bedroom, he reveals that doctors were unable to reattach his penis after the unfortunate incident, which resulted in the rapper’s inability to biologically have children.

”I know they call me Christ, but if I have some kids ya’ll going to be calling me Moses,” Bearer continued. “I had some of the best surgeons from around the world working on me but it wasn’t reattached. Sometimes the body just takes care of itself.”

In 2014, Christ Bearer suffered a drug-induced mental breakdown and cut off his own penis before attempting to jump off of a roof in Los Angeles. The rapper was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and intensive therapy, a road he is happy he traveled which ultimately led him to his bride.

”So in essence it’s because of us you got married?”, the TMZ correspondent said.

”Hell yea!,” Bearer responded.

