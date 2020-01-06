CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Creep Daddy: Adrien Broner Caught DM’ing Underage Bhad Bhabie

Catch him in jail how 'bout that?

Manny Pacquiao v Adrien Broner

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Adrien Boner is once again doing the most. This time the pedophile eyebrow has been raised.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Page Six the boxer was caught in a precarious situation when it was found out that he had slid into the wrong woman’s girl’s direct messages. On Friday, January 3 he apparently had reached out to Bhad Bhabie with a personal message. Considering their wide age difference the viral star turned struggle rapper put him on blast for creeping.

Unsung Cruise

Danielle Bregoli shared a screenshot of her inbox where he allegedly said “text me crazy girl.” She proceeded to put him on blast by including Akon’s classic “Locked Up” in her post alluding to the possible legal ramifications from his desert thirst.

Naturally, the incident caught fire on social media forcing AB to formally comment on the matter. In a exclusive interview with The Shade Room the Cincinnati native said “Nobody want to date a kid but I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile,” Broner said. “I thought she was grown the way she out here moving…” but he said it’s clearly not time to “catch her outside.”

Broner’s former love Arie Nicole chimed in on Instagram “Sh*t I done told him to find a step mama not a step child.”

What a time.

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Creep Daddy: Adrien Broner Caught DM’ing Underage Bhad Bhabie  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Adrien Broner

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…

An elementary school in Washington,  D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
01.07.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close