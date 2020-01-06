CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Antonio Brown Drops Whole Rap Video With Whole Lotta Struggle Bars

We couldn't make this up if we tried.

Patriots at Dolphins 9/15/2019

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

What has Antonio Brown been up to during his exile from the NFL? Besides working out with the New Orleans Saints, it turns out the star receiver was also cooking up a video for a song of his called “Whole Lotta Money.”

Unsung Cruise

Clocking in at a mere two minutes, the visual features a whole lotta ass with plenty of thonged women throughout the black and white clip. Also, it’s Antonio Brown, so of course plenty of white girls got shine in the clip. We’re assuming there are women of color in the video, but we’re not trying to spend too much time watching this struggle in order to discern.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It also features a whole lotta struggle bars as he is clearly not as elite at rapping as he is running routes.

The song’s hook kind of sums up the uniqueness of this “bop.”

“Whole lotta money, whole lotta money. I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money. I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money. I gotta whole lotta money, you can’t hold nothin’ from me,” croons Brown, who goes by the moniker “AB” when rapping, on the chorus.

We got so many questions. Life if y’all are all in the same crib, why the ski masks? Where is all this cash coming from, and who is collecting it?

We predict a Future feature on deck purely off the strength of AB’s bankroll. And that clearly may be dwindling sooner than later considering how much of a bag he fumbled. Reportedly, Brown is out $40M, mostly due to his own headass behavior. But it hasn’t stopped him from filing grievances against the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots.

Check out the video for “Whole Lotta Money” below.

Antonio Brown Drops Whole Rap Video With Whole Lotta Struggle Bars  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Antonio Brown

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…

An elementary school in Washington,  D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
01.07.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close