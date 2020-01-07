Zack Morris is heading back to TV, well kinda.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 90s teen sitcom, Saved By The Bell, is returning to TV with a few of the original cast members and a new twist. The reprise of the iconic show will explore what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris closes many of the state’s low-income high schools and reassigns affected students to higher-performing schools, including Bayside High.
While it has been confirmed that Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are set to return as their original characters, “AC Slater” and “Jessica Spano”, there is no word if Mark-Paul Gosselaar will resume his role as “Zack Morris” or if the legendary character will be an ongoing factor in the reboot. Producers of the show also revealed that the lead in the reprise will center around “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High” who is both “admired and feared” by her classmates; which is set to be played by transgender teen, Josie Totah.
‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot in the Works With Trans Teen Cast As Lead was originally published on hiphopwired.com