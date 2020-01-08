CLOSE
Nori's News
Aretha Franklin’s Son Does Not Support Her New Biopic Film, RESPECT

According to #JasmineBrand The son of late legendary singer #ArethaFranklin is not feeling the biopic about her life! The trailer for MGM’s Respect film was released last month, and #KecalfFranklin had lots to say about it on social media. Check out their post below!

 

The son of late legendary singer #ArethaFranklin is not feeling the biopic about her life! The trailer for MGM’s Respect film was released last month, and #KecalfFranklin had lots to say about it on social media. Kecalf Franklin, who goes by Eradesent Views, went on an all-caps rant about the film Saturday (Jan. 4). He said that none of Aretha Franklin’s family members were contacted about the film, or a forthcoming book The Queen Next Door. “ONCE AGAIN….. THE FRANKLIN FAMILY (DOES NOT) SUPPORT THE MOVIE THAT IS IN PRODUCTION!!!!! NOR DO WE SUPPORT THE BOOK “THE QUEEN NEXT DOOR”!!!!! NEITHER ENTITY FELT THE NEED TO CONTACT THE (CORE) FAMILY ABOUT ANYTHING!!!!” He questioned how anyone can move forward with telling Aretha Franklin’s story or even use her family’s images, without speaking to her family. “HOW CAN YOU MAKE A MOVIE ABOUT A PERSON AND NOT….” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

