CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Angie Martinez Says She Suffered A “Shattered Vertebra” In Her Car Accident

Had this happened during the East Coast/West Coast drama everyone would've been blaming Suge Knight...

A$AP Rocky Untold Stories Of Hip Hop

Source: WE tv / We TV

Last November it was reported that beloved New York Hip-Hop radio host Angie Martinez was involved in a severe car accident and though she escaped with her life she did suffer some serious injuries to her person.

Unsung Cruise

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

After being sidelined for a few months in order to take much needed physical therapy, Martinez has finally returned to the airwaves and though she can’t speak too much about the details about her accident because “insurance is still dealing with stuff,” she does shed a little light on what she went through on that fateful day.

“I was swerving out of the way to miss another car, “Angie recalled. “I flew over a wall. It was like a 10-foot wall. The car dropped straight down. Luckily I had my seatbelt on, it was the daytime… like Dukes of Hazard in the air. Flew down, straight down into some trees.”

Angie revealed that Emergency responders had to cut through some trees to get her out of the wreckage that led to her suffering a shattered vertebra for which doctors had to “put something in my back” to help keep it together.

The OG radio host says that therapy is still taxing but that she’s making progress. Hopefully it won’t be long before Angie Martinez can get back to her normal everyday routine without feeling any pain.

Peep the clip of her talking about the accident below.

Angie Martinez Says She Suffered A “Shattered Vertebra” In Her Car Accident  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Angie Martinez

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…

Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
01.09.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…

An elementary school in Washington,  D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
01.07.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close