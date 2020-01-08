Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Should Men Take Off Their Hoodies When They’re In Public? [VIDEO]

Special K put up his hoodie in the mall and it threw Rickey Smiley off. So much so, he told him to take the hoodie off. In today’s climate, Rickey feels like it doesn’t set a good message. Listen below and share your thoughts!

Should men take off their hoodies in public?

