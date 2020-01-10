CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

#UrbanOneHonors: Billy Porter Says Ryan Jamaal Swain Is A Product Of What The LGBTQ Community Built

Billy Porter opens up about his incredible relationship with fellow ‘Pose’ and Urban One Honors Represent Pride Honoree, Ryan Jamaal Swain.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford

Source: TV One / Urban One

Unsung Cruise

TV One will air REPRESENT: 40 YEARS OF NURTURING CHANGE WITH CATHY HUGHES, sponsored by Lexus, immediately preceding the show at 7 P.M. ET/6C. Hosted by Hughes, the TV One special features in-depth one-on-one conversations with actor Billy Porter and activist Rev. Al Sharpton, highlighting their lasting impact on black culture. The special also includes commentary from Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins, III, along with Radio One personalities Rickey Smiley, Russ Parr, Donnie Simpson, and more sharing the impact that working at Radio One had on their careers.

RELATED: Tune Into Urban One Honors 1.20.20 On TV One

RELATED: Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

#UrbanOneHonors: Billy Porter Says Ryan Jamaal Swain Is A Product Of What The LGBTQ Community Built  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Urban One Honors

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…

Anyone who attended an HBCU knows that the Divine 9 don’t play and it was a lesson that Ralph Lauren…
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…

Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
01.09.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…

An elementary school in Washington,  D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
01.07.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close