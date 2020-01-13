Voices: Jac Ross “We Need Truth” [Video]

Radio One Exclusives
| 01.13.20
Dismiss

Singer Jac Ross‘s voice has been compared to some of the greats such as Marvin Gaye and Sam Cooke. His vocal abilities will be on full display as he is set to perform at Urban One Honors. Ross talks about what you can expect to see on stage, we learn more about his music and why we need truth in today’s content.

Unsung Cruise
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford

Source: TV One / Urban One

You can see Jac Ross perform live on stage along with Eric Benet, Ne-Yo, Wale at Urban One Honors, 1.20.20 exclusively on TV One!

Singer Jac Ross Makes His Long-Awaited Debut At Urban One Honors [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

Highlights From Urban One Honors

Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

22 photos Launch gallery

Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

Continue reading Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3874428" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Abrielle Williams / Radio One Digital[/caption] Thursday, December 5th kicked off the 40th Year of Radio One with Urban One Honors! This star-studded event brought out some of Black Entertainment's biggest and brightest stars. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx was presented with the Entertainment Icon Award. Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Sylvia Rhone and Ryan Jamaal Swain were all honored at Thursday's taping. Before the festivities started, the honorees and more hit the Urban One Honors Purple carpet and remember to tune in Monday, January 20th, 2020 to see what happened on TV One! [caption id="attachment_3874514" align="aligncenter" width="970"] Source: TV One / Radio One Digital[/caption] RELATED: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors

Voices: Jac Ross “We Need Truth” [Video]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Jac Ross , voices

Videos
Latest
Ralph Lauren Apologizes For Using Phi Beta Sigma…

Anyone who attended an HBCU knows that the Divine 9 don’t play and it was a lesson that Ralph Lauren…
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…

Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
01.09.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…

An elementary school in Washington,  D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
01.07.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close