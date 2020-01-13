CLOSE
LET’S MAKEUP: Niecy Nash Used Her Favorite Foundation For Her 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet Look And It Costs Less Than $10

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Niecy Nash was a vision in blue for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The beauty wore a blue-green sequin Tadashi Shoji Resort 2020 gown to the annual event. She looked like a mermaid and was definitely on our best dressed list! What really set off her look was the beautiful makeup that accompanied it. We were shocked to know that her foundation and many of the products she used were by Black Opal and cost under $10.00! We caught up with celebrity makeup artist Mila Thomas, who was responsible for this red carpet beat and she shared all the details on how we can get the look!

Keep clicking for exclusive photos and to discover the inspiration and all the products you need to achieve what Thomas’ refers to as Niecy Nash’s “Sapphire & Bronze Glow”.

LET’S MAKEUP: Niecy Nash Used Her Favorite Foundation For Her 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet Look And It Costs Less Than $10  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Niecy Nash

