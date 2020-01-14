CLOSE
Who’da Thunk It?! To Get That Glow, Omarion Swears By Rose Water

You don't need Valentine's Day to smell these potent flowers...or to reap their skincare benefits.

Celebrities Visit Build - March 11, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Wanna know the secret behind Omarion’s glow?

If so, just know it’s not his true Scorpio pettiness or him burning sage to cast the evil energy away. According to the former B2K singer, it’s all about staying hydrated and keeping his skin supple with one affordable product: Rose water.

Unsung Cruise

In a recent interview with Essence, the 35-year-old shared his secret, saying, “We’re drinking our water. We got the rosewater spray for the drip. So the skin is nice. ”

That it is…and not a bump or imperfection in sight…talk about touchable skin.

But is all this love merely the latest skin fad or is rose water the real thing?

First, rosewater it more than just a flower you give or get on Valentine’s Day. It’s has been a staple in Middle Eastern beauty practices for centuries and studies like this one boast its anti-inflammatory and hydrating effects thanks to its petals potent antioxidants.

“It is anti-inflammatory and calming for sensitive skin, which is great for people who have redness, rosacea, or eczema,” says Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, a celebrity cosmetic dermatologist and founder of PFRANKMD & Skin Salon told Women’s Health last year.

Franks suggests using products that have Damask rose and Rose De Mai because they have the highest potency, which can lead the best results.

Dermatologist Hadley King, MD also told Women’s Health that rosewater is also good for plumping up aging skin too.

“Rose water also acts as an inhibitor against elastase and collagenase, meaning that it can have anti-aging effects. And rose water has been shown to be highly effective in hydrating the outermost layers of our skin.”

In addition, according to Healthline, rosewater can also even relieve anxiety, reduce respiratory congestion and work as an aphrodisiac!

Ready to jump on this rose water bandwagon? Thankfully, you don’t need to spend all your coins on actual roses to get all these benefits. Over the past couple of years, rose water and rose-infused products have become so popular that you can find it a range of affordable products that fit everyone’s budgets.

From sheet masks to sprays to toners, here are our favorite picks:

DRUGSTORE: Garnier SkinActive Rose Water 24H Moisture Gel ($14.99); SkinActive Water Rose 24H Moisture Cream ($14.99)

 

VEGAN: Heritage Store Rose Petals Rosewater ($10)

 

SPLURGE: Fresh Beauty Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner ($45)

 

 

POPULAR ON AMAZON: Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula ($8)

 

 

BEST SPRAY: Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hisbiscus Hydrating Face Mist ($16-$32)

 

 

BEST SHEET MASK: Mamonde Rose Flower Lab Essence Sheet Mask ($3.00)

 

Are rose water products in your skincare regimen?

